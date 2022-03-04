Woman dies in helicopter landing incident

HM Coastguard stock

A woman in her 80s has died after an incident involving a coastguard helicopter landing at a hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police said two members of the public are thought to have been injured as the helicopter landed at a helipad at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth on Friday.

One person is being treated for their injuries and remains in hospital, while the second, a local woman in her 80s, has since died.

Devon and Cornwall Police said on Twitter: “One person has died and another remains in hospital following an incident that has taken place today on the grounds of Derriford Hospital, involving a HM Coastguard helicopter.

“An initial investigation is being conducted by Devon and Cornwall Police.”