Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl dies at the age of 68

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Stahl.

We were fortunate to work with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays. His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones.

— National Theatre of Scotland (@NTSonline) March 4, 2022