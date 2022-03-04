Notification Settings

40-year-old son charged with murder over stabbing deaths of his parents

UK NewsPublished:

William Warrington has been charged with the murders of his father Clive and mother Valerie.

Gloucestershire double murder

A man has been charged with the murder of his parents after two people were stabbed to death in Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Police said William Warrington, 40, from Cheltenham, had been remanded in custody to appear in court on Saturday over the killings.

Clive Warrington, 67, was found dead at an address in Sherborne Place, Cheltenham, by officers after reports of a serious assault at around 6.25am on Wednesday.

Later the same day, Valerie Warrington, 73, was found at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles from Cheltenham.

The pair had been married but had subsequently divorced.

The force said Warrington would appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

On Thursday, Mr and Mrs Warrington’s family thanked well-wishers for the “outpouring of love and support” they had received following their deaths.

They said in a statement: “We are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our parents.

“We thank everyone for their messages of love and support, which are of great comfort to us.

“We would like to request privacy at this time so that we can come to terms with what has happened and grieve in peace with the rest of the family.”

