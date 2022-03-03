What the papers say – March 3

A collection of British newspapers

Conflict in Ukraine remains the central focus of the nation’s papers as the invasion enters day seven.

The Daily Telegraph reports Kherson in the country’s south has become the first of Ukraine’s besieged cities to fall into Russian hands. The story is accompanied by the image of a civilian crying outside homes damaged by the Kremlin’s airstrikes on Kyiv’s outskirts.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'First city falls to Russians'

The Daily Mirror and i both lead with the compelling story that babies are being born in bomb shelters while missiles rain down above. Their respective headlines read: “For his sake… for his future… STOP” and “Welcome to hell”.

Thursday's front page: Welcome to hell Latest as Russian bombing of civilians claims hundreds of lives:

The Daily Express also carries a photo of a baby who was born in the warzone, accompanying it with a report that Russia’s soldiers were “deceived into a war against Ukraine and they don’t have the heart to fight”.

“Their finest hour” reads the front page of Metro, citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as saying “there is no time to be neutral” as Russia escalates its assault on his country.

The Times splashes with the pulverised scene from Zhytomyr, 90 miles outside Kyiv, which was one of the cities bombed beyond recognition. The accompanying story reports that Russia has destroyed homes, schools and hospitals across Ukraine.

“Clear offski” declares The Sun in reference to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich as he confirms he is selling Chelsea FC.

On tomorrow's front page: Roman Abramovich confirms he's selling Chelsea, with all proceeds going to Ukraine war victims

The Daily Mail reports the Duchess of Cornwall has made a “substantial” donation to Ukrainian refugees.

The Independent writes that civilian deaths have soared as Russian forces “bombard key cities”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Civilian deaths soar as forces bombard key cities

“Russians batter Ukrainian cities” says the Financial Times, splashing with a photograph of a crying civilian taking shelter with hundreds of others in the Kyiv metro station.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 3 March

The Guardian carries the words of the Ukrainian president as he warns of genocide.

Guardian front page, Thursday 3 March 2022: Russia wants to 'erase' us, warns Ukraine's president