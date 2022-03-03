RAF aircraft tracks Russian warships in the Mediterranean

Poseidon MRA1 arrives at RAF Lossiemouth

An RAF patrol aircraft has monitored the path of multiple Russian warships in the Mediterranean, amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Boeing P-8A Poseidon, a maritime patrol aircraft designed for anti-submarine warfare, had been participating in a Nato exercise when it was reassigned to locate the Russian warships, the Royal Air Force said.

A RAF P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from @RAFLossiemouth has joined other @NATO ships and aircraft to locate & track Russian Navy warships in the Mediterranean Sea. It was reassigned from a training mission to support other NATO ships. Read more: https://t.co/taR1oztMX0 pic.twitter.com/AIdxMogxDr — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) March 3, 2022

The group of Russian ships, which included Slava class guided missile cruisers and Udaloy class destroyers, were monitored by the aircraft “from a discrete distance”, the RAF added.

Squadron Leader Dave Higgins said: “We were able to use Poseidon, one of the most capable intelligence platforms in the world, to support our allies by getting in close and identifying those ships.

“As one of the only nations within Nato with this platform, our involvement enhances the ability of the Alliance to monitor Russian activity.”

“It was a great demonstration that a British sovereign maritime patrol capability is ready to assist allies and partners in combined operations.

“It was also important to show that we’re standing alongside our Nato partners and other nations, contributing to the security of the alliance.”

Crew members on board an RAF P-8A Poseidon, pictured in 2020 (CPL Trish James/MoD/PA)