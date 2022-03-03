Notification Settings

Police granted extra time to question Gloucestershire double murder suspect

UK NewsPublished:

Magistrates have ruled the suspect in the murder of a man and woman who were stabbed to death in Gloucestershire can be held for another 36 hours.

Gloucestershire double murder

Police have been granted extra time to question a man suspected of the murders of a man and woman who were stabbed to death in Gloucestershire.

Magistrates ruled on Thursday that the man can be held in custody for an additional 36 hours.

He is being detained on suspicion of the murders of Clive and Valerie Warrington, who were divorced.

Gloucestershire double murder
Clive and Valerie Warrington were found dead at two locations in Gloucestershire on Wednesday morning (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

The pair were found dead at two separate addresses on Wednesday morning.

The body of Mr Warrington, 67, was found after reports of a serious assault in Sherborne Place in Cheltenham at around 6.25am.

Mrs Warrington, his ex-wife, 73, was found a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles from Cheltenham.

They had both suffered stab wounds.

On Thursday, Mr and Mrs Warrington’s children thanked well-wishers for the outpouring of love and support they have received.

They said in a statement: “We are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our parents.

“We thank everyone for their messages of love and support, which are of great comfort to us.

“We would like to request privacy at this time so that we can come to terms with what has happened and grieve in peace with the rest of the family.”

Gloucestershire Police has said the two victims and the suspect were known to one another and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

