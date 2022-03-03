New electric cars less reliable than petrol or diesel models – survey

An electric car

New electric cars are more likely to develop a fault than petrol and diesel models, a new survey suggests.

A poll by consumer group Which? indicated that 31% of electric car owners reported a problem with their vehicle in its first four years.

That is compared with 19% for petrol cars and 29% for diesel cars.

Faulty electric vehicles (EVs) spent an average of five days off the road compared with just three and four days for petrol and diesel cars respectively.

The survey casts doubt on the perception that EVs are more reliable than traditionally fuelled cars due to having fewer moving parts.

EVs are generally more expensive than other models because of the high cost of their batteries.

The most common faults raised by EV drivers were software problems, rather than issues with the motor or battery.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show plug-in vehicles accounted for more than one in six new cars registered in the UK last year.

The sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned in the UK from 2030.

Which? home products and services editor Lisa Barber said: “We know that drivers are keen to make the move to more environmentally-friendly cars but it is vital that they are getting a quality product.”

Ms Barber said there is a “significant opportunity for manufacturers to up their game and provide drivers with a reliable and more sustainable car”.

She went on: “With EVs in particular, our research shows a premium price tag does not necessarily mean a reliable vehicle, so we would always encourage drivers to do their research ahead of such a significant purchase to see which cars and brands they can trust.”

The most reliable cars of any fuel type were found to be full hybrids, which feature a battery that can only be recharged from the main combustion engine.