Gavin Williamson, twice-sacked minister who oversaw exams fiasco, knighted

South Staffordshire MP Gavin Williamson

Gavin Williamson, who was twice sacked as a Cabinet minister and oversaw the exams fiasco during the coronavirus pandemic, has been given a knighthood by Boris Johnson.

Downing Street said on Thursday that the Queen has approved the honour for the Tory MP, who was widely criticised for a series of errors as education secretary.

The Prime Minister sacked Mr Williamson from that role in September and he was previously dumped as defence secretary following an inquiry into a leak from the National Security Council.

No 10, asked why the knighthood was being announced now and not part of an honours list, said it was a political appointment by the Conservative Party.

A gathering held in the education department under his watch during Covid restrictions was investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray, but was ultimately not part of the police inquiry.

Mr Williamson reportedly gave a short speech at the event on December 10 2020, while London was under Tier 2 measures banning social mixing between households.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting tweeted: “Reward for failure. Shameless.”