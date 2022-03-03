Celebrities star in TV and radio appeal to help Ukrainian refugees

The Disasters Emergency Committee has launched an urgent appeal to help people fleeing conflict in Ukraine. #UkraineAppeal

The UK Government will match pound-for-pound up to £20 million donated by the public to this appeal. #UKAidMatch

Donate now:

— DEC (@decappeal) March 3, 2022