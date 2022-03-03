Calls to ensure NHS staff aware of sepsis signs after ‘avoidable’ death

Stephen and Michelle Durkin

More must be done to ensure that NHS staff are aware of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, an ombudsman has said, following the “avoidable” death of a patient.

Stephen Durkin, a factory worker from Hereford, died after NHS staff failed to diagnose and treat sepsis quickly enough, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) said.

The 56-year-old died after staff at Wye Valley NHS Trust failed to spot he had the life-threatening condition.

Sepsis, sometimes called septicaemia or blood poisoning, occurs when the body overreacts to an infection and starts to damage tissues and organs.

If it is not treated quickly, it can result in organ failure and death.

The PHSO concluded that Mr Durkin’s death could have “easily been avoided”.

Mr Durkin was an otherwise healthy man when he attended Wye Valley Trust A&E in July 2017 with chest pain.

Staff suspected a blood vessel blockage and admitted him to a ward.

His condition worsened overnight but staff did not monitor him more closely, as guidance dictates.

The next day he was admitted to intensive care and treated for sepsis but died later that evening.

The Ombudsman said that staff did not act quickly enough and the critical care team attended Mr Durkin 10 hours too late.

25k children are admitted to hospital with sepsis each year in the UK. Would you know the signs? If you think you or someone else has symptoms of sepsis, call 999 or go to A&E. Trust your instincts.#Thinksepsis #Sepsisawareness pic.twitter.com/clxZopm6aB — West Midlands Ambulance Service #HelpUsHelpYou (@OFFICIALWMAS) February 26, 2022

The case was referred to the Ombudsman by Mrs Durkin, who arrived at the hospital to visit her husband to find that he was critically ill and unresponsive.

Mrs Durkin said: “My feelings regarding his death cannot be expressed fully in words. Stephen’s death was untimely and avoidable, he had so much to live for.

“I’m hoping that highlighting the mismanagement of Stephen’s treatment and care by Hereford hospital, which resulted in his death, can prevent anyone else from experiencing the same tragic journey myself and family have had to take.”

PHSO Rob Behrens said: “Stephen’s tragic death could so easily have been avoided. His case shows why early detection of sepsis, as set out in national guidelines, is crucial.

“Sadly, this is not the first time we have had to highlight this issue. There is clearly more the NHS needs to do. It is vital that NHS trusts ensure their staff are sepsis-aware to reduce the number of avoidable deaths from this life-threatening condition

Dr Ron Daniels, founder of the UK Sepsis Trust said: “Although sepsis most commonly affects the elderly, the very young and those with underlying health conditions, this tragic case reminds us that it can also strike anyone, at any time.

“The key to improving outcomes from sepsis lies in our public being aware of sepsis together with vigilant health professionals.

“In this case, in 2017, Stephen was let down.

“As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, this serves to remind us that initiatives to raise awareness of other health conditions, particularly sepsis, have never been more needed.”

At the Ombudsman’s request, staff at the trust have been given extra training in sepsis management.

David Mowbray, chief medical officer at Wye Valley NHS Trust, said: “We apologise unreservedly to Stephen’s wife and family for the delay in his diagnosis and treatment for sepsis.