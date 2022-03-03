Notification Settings

Body of missing Irishwoman found on English coastline

Published:

Bernadette Connolly, 45, from Co Dublin has been missing since Friday January 7.

Bernadette Connolly (An Garda Siochana/AP)
The body of a missing Irishwoman has been found on the English coastline.

Bernadette Connolly, 45, from Co Dublin had been missing since January 7.

She was last seen when she was dropped off by a taxi at the car park of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate, and walked towards the entrance to the beach

Her family made several public appeals for help in their efforts to find her.

Bernadette Connolly’s daughter Jade made public appeals following her mother’s disappearance (Brian Lawless/PA)

On Thursday evening Irish police confirmed that her body had been recovered from the coastline close to Blackpool.

“Following the recovery of a body on the coastline in Blackpool, UK on February 4 2022 and confirmed DNA analysis from the UK police today Thursday March 3 2022, the missing person appeal in respect of Bernadette Connolly, 45 years, has been stood down,” the Garda said in a statement.

“An Garda Siochana would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter.”

