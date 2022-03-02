Two more men charged over raid at home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish

Two more men have been charged with robbery after a raid at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish.

The athlete and his wife were threatened at their home in the Ongar area of Essex at about 2.35am on November 27, with their children witnessing the incident.

Essex Police said no-one sustained serious injuries, but Cavendish said in a statement that his family were “extremely distressed” and “feared for their lives”.

A suitcase stolen by intruders at Mark Cavendish’s home (Essex Police/PA)

The force said a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches were stolen.

Two 27-year-old men, Oludewa Okorosobo, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, and Ali Badara Sesay, of Holding Street, Rainham, east London, have been charged with robbery, Essex Police said.

They faced Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and are due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on March 29.

Romario Henry, 30, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, was charged in December with two counts of robbery.

One of the watches stolen from Mark Cavendish’s home (Essex Police/PA)

He is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

Cavendish was recovering from injuries he suffered in a crash during a track event in Belgium at the time of the raid.

In January, Essex Police released photographs of two men officers want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

Jo Jobson (Essex Police/PA)

Jo Jobson, 25, is from Plaistow, east London, while 26-year-old George Goddard is from Loughton in Essex.

Goddard also has links to the Isle of Dogs in London.

Detective Inspector Tony Atkin, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’re still seeking the public’s help to locate these two men, Jo Jobson and George Goddard.

George Goddard (Essex Police/PA)

“I believe both men will have information which will help the investigation and I would urge them both to come forward.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jobson or Goddard is asked to call Essex Police on 101 and cite Operation Chamber.