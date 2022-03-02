Ryanair commits to being first airline to return to Ukraine

Ryanair planes

Ryanair has announced it will be the first airline to return to Ukraine.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said it will return to the eastern European country “when it’s safe to do so” but warned that might not be until the winter.

The airline was previously the largest to serve Ukraine.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said ‘we do want to see the Ukrainians succeed’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ukrainian airspace was closed last week following Russia’s invasion.

Speaking at a press conference in the City of London, Mr O’Leary said: “We do want to see the Ukrainians succeed.”