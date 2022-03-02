Notification Settings

Petrol prices hit new record high

UK News

The average cost of a litre at UK forecourts was 151.67p on Tuesday, with diesel at 155.23p.

Petrol pumps
Fuel prices have hit a new record high as the cost of oil soars due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 151.67p on Tuesday, up from 151.16p on Monday.

The average cost of a litre of diesel is also at a record high, reaching 155.23p.

Fuel prices
In some areas the prices are even higher than the average (Joe Giddens/PA)

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams warned prices could increase further.

He said: “The sudden 10 US dollars (£7.50) jump in the oil price on Tuesday to 113 US dollars (£85) a barrel is likely to take the average price of petrol towards 155p a litre and diesel to 160p, particularly as it’s looking like this price isn’t just a market blip caused by the US and allies deciding to dip into the strategic oil reserve.

“If oil does stay at this level, the journey to an average unleaded price of 155p may be far too quick.”

