Petrol prices hit new record high

Petrol pumps

Fuel prices have hit a new record high as the cost of oil soars due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 151.67p on Tuesday, up from 151.16p on Monday.

The average cost of a litre of diesel is also at a record high, reaching 155.23p.

In some areas the prices are even higher than the average (Joe Giddens/PA)

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams warned prices could increase further.

He said: “The sudden 10 US dollars (£7.50) jump in the oil price on Tuesday to 113 US dollars (£85) a barrel is likely to take the average price of petrol towards 155p a litre and diesel to 160p, particularly as it’s looking like this price isn’t just a market blip caused by the US and allies deciding to dip into the strategic oil reserve.