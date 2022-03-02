Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘Difficult’ driving conditions forecast after weather warning issued for fog

UK NewsPublished:

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning to run until 11am.

Drivers face difficult conditions in the fog on the A20
Drivers face difficult conditions in the fog on the A20

Thick fog is expected to create “difficult” driving conditions and potentially lead to flight delays in the South West and Wales.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thick fog from 5am until 11am across the whole of the South West and the southern coast of Wales, including Cardiff.

“Thick fog, mainly on modest hills and near the south coast, will make for difficult driving conditions this morning,” the Met Office said in an update.

“There is a chance of delays to flights.”

A frontal system slowly moving northwards has begun arriving into south-western parts of the UK and bringing very moist air, the update added.

“As cloud above it thins, and rain eases, this will allow a period of thick low cloud and fog to continue to develop, settle onto hills, and expand northwards with visibilities below 50 m in a few places,” it said.

Visibility will slowly improve once the fog lifts into low cloud later on Wednesday morning.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News