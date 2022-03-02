Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

£20m ‘must-be-won’ jackpot up for grabs on Saturday

UK NewsPublished:

There were no winners of Wednesday night’s jackpot, however, Saturday’s jackpot must be won.

National Lottery stock
National Lottery stock

A huge £20 million “must-be-won” jackpot is up for grabs in the National Lottery draw on Saturday.

There were no winners of Wednesday night’s jackpot, however, Saturday’s jackpot will either be scooped by one ticket-holder who matches all numbers or it will be shared between runners up as part of the “must-be-won” draw.

No contestants matched all six main numbers to bag the estimated £2 million jackpot.

However, one lucky person got the five numbers and bonus ball combination needed to win the second biggest prize of £1 million.

A total of 37 ticket-holders won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

The winning Lotto numbers were 43, 48, 49, 52, 55, 58 and the bonus ball was 32.

Set of balls 10 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

No players matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, but eight people got four numbers to claim £13,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 02, 07, 08, 09, 10 and the Thunderball was 07.

Ticket-holders missed out on bagging the top prize of £500,000, but seven won the next biggest prize of £5,000 each for matching five numbers.

A total of 68 people won £250 for matching four numbers plus the Thunderball.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News