William and Kate to visit Wales to mark St David’s Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Wales on St David’s Day to celebrate the nation’s people and culture – and try their hand at making a Welsh delicacy.

William and Kate will roll up their sleeves and join young people at the Blaenavon Hwb, a community-focused youth centre, to make the teatime treat of Welsh cakes.

Like many South Wales valley towns, Blaenavon has had to overcome economic hardship in the last 30 years – and the Hwb aims to help the next generation reach its potential by providing a space for learning and supporting vulnerable young people.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate Wales' people and culture during their visit

The duke and duchess will also take the opportunity to celebrate an important historical moment as they “plant a tree for the Jubilee” in Blaenavon as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, an initiative created to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The couple will also tour Pant Farm near Abergavenny where Gary and Jess Yeomans produce milk, from dairy goats, used by a local cheese makers.