William and Kate reveal they are ‘getting children involved in farming’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are getting their children involved in farming, the couple revealed on a day out to Wales to mark St David’s Day.

The future Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting a goat farm in Llanvetherine, near Abergavenny, and shared how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had helped with their animals during half term.

It is thought the family were in Norfolk, where the Prince of Wales has been working to turn the Queen’s Sandringham estate into a fully organic operation.

William and Kate planted a Jubilee Tree for The Queen’s Green Canopy at the Blaenavon Heritage Centre (Steve Parsons/PA)

As they toured Pant Farm, where Gary and Jess Yeomans, both 50, produce goats’ milk that has supplied a local cheesemaker for the past two decades, William spotted a robot silage sweeper in one of the barns.

Gary explained it could also be used to move feed, and the duchess replied: “That was George’s job at half term – moving feed.”

William told his hosts the children had been getting involved on the farm and added: “We are trying some Agroforestry as well.”

The method involves planting crops in between rows of trees to provide healthier soil, higher yields and vital homes for wildlife.

The duke studied agricultural management at Cambridge University in 2014, but it seems the duchess also has farming running in her veins.

Kate, who wore a red scarf, daffodil and gold hoop earrings by Welsh brand Spells of Love, told her hosts: “I was looking into my ancestry and there was someone who was a rare breed goat farmer. I will have to find out which one it was. It was just after the First World War.”

William also commented on the couple’s new sporting rivalry following Wales’s narrow defeat to England in the Six Nations on Saturday, where Kate, as patron of England Rugby, triumphed over her husband, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

“She’s wearing a Welsh scarf today though,” said the Duke. “It’s a good family rivalry.”

Gary told him: “George is going to have to come on your side.”