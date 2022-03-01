Sex abuse survivors can bring group legal case against Celtic FC, judge says

Celtic Park stadium

A lawyer representing sex abuse survivors has described a judge’s decision to allow a group legal action against Celtic FC as a “watershed moment”.

Lord Arthurson gave permission for 22 former Celtic Boys Club players to launch a group claim for damages against the Hoops at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Patrick McGuire, who leads the legal team representing the victims, said the decision “is a watershed moment” and the club must “immediately begin meaningful discussions”.

Lord Arthurson gave permission for 22 former Celtic Boys Club players to launch a group claim for damages against the Hoops (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The court has sent a clear message to Celtic FC that it will not countenance the club’s continued efforts to engage in delay tactics and hide behind legal technicalities,” said the partner at Thompson Solicitors after the hearing.

“Survivors, the court and all of civic society are unified in their views of the tactics being deployed by Celtic to evade their moral and legal responsibilities.

“Celtic must now face up to those responsibilities and immediately begin meaningful discussions towards ensuring that every survivor receives full financial justice and compensation.”

The club had argued in court that the action should not be allowed to proceed.

A number of senior figures at the boys club, which was not formally affiliated with Celtic FC, have been jailed for sex abuse.

The club has previously said that it is “appalled by any form of historic abuse”.