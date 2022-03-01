Russian isolation exposed in mass walkout from Sergei Lavrov’s UN speech

The UK ?? and 50+ countries staged a walk out of ?? UN Human Rights Council as Russia started speaking today.

Lavrov’s statement was full of disinformation and did not deserve the attention of the @UN_HRC.

Russia is isolated and should be ashamed to sit in the UN chamber. https://t.co/i5E9byUI0G

— Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 1, 2022