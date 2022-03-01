Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Queen pictured holding first audiences since Covid diagnosis

UK NewsPublished:

The monarch tested positive for Covid on February 20.

The Queen appears on a videolink from Windsor Castle during a virtual audience (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Queen appears on a videolink from Windsor Castle during a virtual audience (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen has been pictured hosting virtual audiences with ambassadors for the first time since her Covid diagnosis.

The head of state’s recovery seemed to be progressing as she appeared via videolink from her Windsor Castle home to speak to dignitaries at Buckingham Palace after postponing a number of similar engagements last week.

The Queen during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador of Chad, Kedella Younous Hamidi, at Buckingham Palace, London (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Queen during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador of Chad, Kedella Younous Hamidi, at Buckingham Palace, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The monarch tested positive for the virus on February 20 and Buckingham Palace said at the time she was experiencing “mild cold like symptoms”.

On Tuesday she received His Excellency Mr Carles Jordana Madero, who presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Principality of Andorra to the Court of St James’s.

She also received His Excellency Mr Kedella Younous Hamidi, who presented his Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Republic of Chad to the Court of St James’s.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News