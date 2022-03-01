In Pictures: Pancake races and unusual ball games mark Shrove Tuesday

A boy chorister of Winchester Cathedral takes part in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Winchester Cathedral

A choristers’ pancake race and ball games with a twist were among the events held across the UK to mark Shrove Tuesday.

The Atherstone Ball Game, in Warwickshire, honours a match played between Leicestershire and Warwickshire in 1199, when teams used a bag of gold as a ball.

Players take part in the Atherstone Ball Game in Warwickshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

The game dates back to 1199 (Joe Giddens/PA)

The original match was won by Warwickshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

In Winchester, choristers in their robes were among those contesting the traditional pancake race.

The mayor of Winchester, councillor Vivian Achwal, takes part in the Shrove Tuesday pancake race at Winchester Cathedral (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Runners in fancy dress also took part (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Choristers celebrate after one of their teams won the pancake race (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In Derbyshire, the Royal Shrovetide Football Match was held in Ashbourne.

The rough-and-tumble match sees two teams battling to get the ball to goals three miles apart in a relatively lawless rugby/football hybrid that dates back centuries.

Players take part in the Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Ashbourne (Jacob King/PA)

The town has hosted the match for centuries (Jacob King/PA)