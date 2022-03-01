Notification Settings

Holiday firm suspends Russia tours

UK NewsPublished:

Riviera Travel said it made the decision due to being ‘shocked and deeply saddened’ by recent events.

St Basilâs Cathedral in Moscow

A holiday company has cancelled all tours to Russia “for the foreseeable future” following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Riviera Travel said it made the decision due to being “shocked and deeply saddened” by recent events.

The Foreign Office advises against all travel to Russia.

In a message on its website, Staffordshire-based Riviera Travel said: “We have continued to closely monitor the situation between Russia and Ukraine, and we are shocked and deeply saddened by the events that have developed.

“In light of these circumstances, we have made the decision to cancel all of our holidays to Russia for the foreseeable future.”

The firm said it will be “exceptionally busy” contacting customers with existing bookings, and may it take “up to two weeks” to reach everyone affected.

Several river cruise firms have also suspended or amended sailings in the region, including Viking Cruises and P&O Cruises.

Flights between the UK and Russia have been grounded.



