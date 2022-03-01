All MSPs should call on UK Government to waive Ukrainian visa rules – Robertson

Angus Robertson

MSPs from all parties should call on the UK Government to waive visa requirements for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, Scotland’s Constitution Secretary has said.

On Monday, Home Secretary Priti Patel refused to scrap rules that would allow people to come to the UK without the need for paperwork, saying it could have an impact on security.

She went on to say that the scheme put in place, which would allow Ukrainians with immediate family members in the UK to come could help up to 100,000 people, but a shift on Tuesday would allow for parents, children over 18 and siblings to also be allowed to come.

The Prime Minister announced an expansion of the scheme during a visit to Poland (Leon Neal/PA)

The Prime Minister announced the shift during a visit to Poland, adding that companies and citizens will also be able to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.

But in Holyrood, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson called on MSPs from across the political spectrum to pressure the Government into going further.

Responding to a question from Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, in which he asked for funding to be given to local authorities to house any refugees coming from Ukraine along with making it easier for Scots to house people fleeing the invasion in their own homes.

“Yes, we need to be speaking with local authority partners, but I stress to him, at the present time, Ukrainians able to get here will be classed as people who have family members who they are expected to be staying with,” Mr Robertson said.

“What he’s talking about and what I’m concerned about and what the Scottish Government is concerned about is all those people who do not have contacts here, who do not have family members here.

“They, frankly, have every right to be here just as every refugee does.”

He added: “We need to unify our voices, it’s been appealed for across the chamber.

“I would appeal for all colleagues, please, let’s be united in saying: waive these restrictions to be able to come to the United Kingdom.