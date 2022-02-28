Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged over Emma Caldwell death to appear in court

UK NewsPublished:

The 49-year-old will be at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Emma Caldwell murder
Emma Caldwell murder

A man charged in connection with the death of Emma Caldwell almost two decades ago is to appear in court today.

Ms Caldwell was last seen between 12.30am and 1.30am on April 5 2005 on London Road, Glasgow, and was reported missing by her family five days later.

The body of the 27-year-old, who had been working as a sex worker in the city, was discovered in woods at Roberton near Biggar, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005.

A 49-year-old man arrested in the Glasgow area on Thursday last week in connection with Ms Caldwell’s death will appear at Glasgow Sheriff court on Monday.

Emma Caldwell murder
The unsolved case was reopened in 2015 following consideration by senior lawyers in the Crown Office and campaigning by Ms Caldwell’s mother Margaret (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The unsolved case was reopened in 2015 following consideration by senior lawyers in the Crown Office and campaigning by Ms Caldwell’s mother Margaret.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News