Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three arrested after 17-year-old killed as car collides with taxi

UK NewsPublished:

The teenager, who was a passenger in the car, was found injured by the Metropolitan Police at around 11pm on Saturday.

Police tape
Police tape

A teenager has been killed and three people have been arrested after a car collided with a taxi in north London.

The 17-year-old, who was a passenger in the car, was found injured by the Metropolitan Police at around 11pm on Saturday, with officers saying he died at the scene in Barnet.

Witnesses reported several people fleeing the scene after the incident, with three people later arrested and held in custody.

The Met said: “Initial inquiries suggest the car had been involved in a minor collision with a taxi before colliding with a tree.

“The driver of the taxi stopped at the scene. He was not arrested and is helping with our inquiries.”

The teenager’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish what happened and have called for witnesses with information or dashcam footage to call 0208 991 9555.

Alternatively they can call 101 quoting CAD 7787/26Feb.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News