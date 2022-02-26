Notification Settings

William and Kate ‘stand with the president and people of Ukraine’

Published:

The royal couple tweeted their support on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena at Buckingham Palace
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have expressed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

William and Kate tweeted their support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and “all of Ukraine’s people” in a tweet personally signed off with their initials.

The couple included the flag of Ukraine in their tweet.

They wrote: “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future W & C.”

In October 2020 William and Kate welcomed Mr Zelensky and his wife Olena to Buckingham Palace for an audience on behalf of the Queen.

The royal pair met the president and his wife, who were on a two-day visit, in the palace’s Throne Room.

