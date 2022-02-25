Notification Settings

Extinction Rebellion activists interrupt black-tie dinner for oil and gas firms

UK NewsPublished:

Campaigners were seen blocking access to the event and holding signs saying ‘no dinner for killers’.

Extinction Rebellion
Extinction Rebellion

Climate activists have disrupted a black-tie event for the oil and gas sector being held in Edinburgh.

Campaigners from groups including Stop Cambo and Extinction Rebellion Scotland targeted the Scottish Energy Forum (SEF) dinner, being held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, at about 7.30pm on Friday.

Protesters were seen sitting cross-legged outside the building holding signs saying “no dinner for killers” and “business as usual is killing”.

They are claiming the SEF is lobbying to expand oil and gas production in the North Sea.

Queues of smartly-dressed people seen outside the EICC, believed to be guests at the dinner, were blocked from accessing the building.

Activists protesting outside the Edinburgh International Conference Centre where the annual Scottish Energy Forum’s dinner is being held (Extinction Rebellion Scotland/PA)

Police officers were also at the scene standing among the demonstrators.

Speaking about the event, Alex Cochrane, an activist from Extinction Rebellion Scotland, said: “Fossil fuel executives are openly celebrating their record-breaking profits rather than urgently acting to change their catastrophic business model.

“They are failing to act and it is people who are suffering, especially in the global south.”

