Extinction Rebellion activists interrupt black-tie dinner for oil and gas firms

Climate activists have disrupted a black-tie event for the oil and gas sector being held in Edinburgh.

Campaigners from groups including Stop Cambo and Extinction Rebellion Scotland targeted the Scottish Energy Forum (SEF) dinner, being held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, at about 7.30pm on Friday.

Protesters were seen sitting cross-legged outside the building holding signs saying “no dinner for killers” and “business as usual is killing”.

They are claiming the SEF is lobbying to expand oil and gas production in the North Sea.

Breaking: Activists are currently protesting the Scottish Energy Forum annual dinner at EICCMembers such as Equinor, Shell, BP & Total are celebrating huge profits at the expense of people and planet.If you’re free in Edinburgh, come and join in at the EICC!! pic.twitter.com/ABERGvwM9H — Extinction Rebellion Scotland ? (@ScotlandXr) February 25, 2022

Queues of smartly-dressed people seen outside the EICC, believed to be guests at the dinner, were blocked from accessing the building.

Activists protesting outside the Edinburgh International Conference Centre where the annual Scottish Energy Forum’s dinner is being held (Extinction Rebellion Scotland/PA)

Police officers were also at the scene standing among the demonstrators.

Speaking about the event, Alex Cochrane, an activist from Extinction Rebellion Scotland, said: “Fossil fuel executives are openly celebrating their record-breaking profits rather than urgently acting to change their catastrophic business model.