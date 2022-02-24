Notification Settings

UK flights ordered to avoid Ukraine airspace

UK NewsPublished:

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he made the decision ‘following the horrific events overnight’.

A plane at Heathrow
A plane at Heathrow

Aircraft flying to or from UK airports are being ordered to avoid Ukraine airspace after the crisis in the country intensified.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he made the decision “following the horrific events overnight” as Russia launched a major military assault.

The Cabinet minister tweeted: “I’ve instructed @UK_CAA (the Civil Aviation Authority) to ensure airlines avoid Ukraine airspace to keep passengers and crew safe.

“We continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and work with our international partners to respond to this act of aggression.”

