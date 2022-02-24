Queen postpones two more virtual audiences following Covid diagnosis

The Queen

The Queen has postponed two more virtual audiences in the wake of her Covid diagnosis, Buckingham Palace said.

The 95-year-old, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday, previously cancelled virtual engagements on Tuesday because she was not feeling well enough, but she did have her telephone audience with the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

She was due to hold two virtual audiences on Thursday, but these are no longer taking place.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date.

The Queen viewing memorabilia ahead of her Platinum Jubilee milestone (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week.”

Concerns for the nation’s longest reigning sovereign have been heightened given her age, frailer appearance of late and recent health scare.

The Queen has a run of high-profile engagements coming up.

She is set to host the Diplomatic Reception on March 2, where she will meet hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps at Windsor.

The event has already been scaled back from tiara and white tie to lounge suit and cocktail dress.

The Queen at the last reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps which was held at Buckingham Palace in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

But Buckingham Palace has yet to comment whether the Queen will still attend.

The Queen is also due to be at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and then the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service, also at the Abbey, on March 29.

The nation’s longest reigning monarch, who is believed to have been triple vaccinated, recently spent more than three months resting, on doctors’ orders.

In the autumn she pulled out of attending the COP26 climate change summit, the Festival of Remembrance and then the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service due to a sprained back. She also missed the Church of England’s General Synod.

The Queen now regularly uses a walking stick and has been pictured looking frailer recently.

She remarked during a Windsor Castle audience last week: “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”