Police Scotland help in hunt for family with infant missing from Wales

UK NewsPublished:

Police are trying to trace a one-year-old infant and their family, who are believed to have travelled to Scotland after going missing in Wales.

Leanca Rostas, 34 and Marcel Rostas, 35, and their one-year-old Matie were last seen at the University Hospital of Wales more than a week ago.

Police are looking for one-year-old Matie Rostas (Police Scotland/PA)

They were spotted at the Cardiff hospital at about midnight on February 16.

Police investigations have since established the family travelled to Scotland, and they are believed to be in the Glenrothes area of Fife.

Parents Leanca and Marcel Rostas are also missing (Police Scotland/PA)

Police Scotland are assisting colleagues from South Wales Police, who are increasingly concerned about the family, with anyone with information about them urged to get in touch.

