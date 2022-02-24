Ireland brands Russian attack on Ukraine a ‘murderous act of aggression’

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney

Ireland has branded Russia’s military assault on Ukraine a “murderous act of aggression”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin condemned the latest action by Vladimir Putin on Thursday, as the Department of Foreign Affairs urged all remaining Irish citizens in Ukraine to seek shelter in a secure place.

It advised citizens not to move around the country in the coming hours and to follow the advice of local authorities.

I utterly condemn Russia’s indefensible attack on the sovereign people of Ukraine. Our first thoughts are with them. We will work with the EU & UN to hold Putin and his regime accountable. Russia will pay a high price for this outrageous act of aggression. We stand with Ukraine. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) February 24, 2022

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said a “strong response” is needed from the international community.

He said Ireland’s diplomatic team in Kyiv have moved to a safe place.

Russia has launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine. God help them.Rocket attacks & explosions across the country. Make no mistake: this is a shocking murderous act of aggression against a sovereign peaceful state. EU and world needs to respond strongly. @dfatirl — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) February 24, 2022

He added: “Our diplomatic team in Kyiv has moved to a safe place and we stay in close contact with them. We are working with EU colleagues to ensure their safety.