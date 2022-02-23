Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mini factory suspends production over semiconductor shortage

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Owner BMW Group said the Cowley factory closed on Monday and will remain shut up to and including Friday.

A car at the Mini factory in Cowley, Oxfordshire
A car at the Mini factory in Cowley, Oxfordshire

Car maker Mini has suspended production at its Oxford factory due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips.

Owner BMW Group said the Cowley factory closed on Monday and will remain shut up to and including Friday.

It added: “We are monitoring the situation very closely and are in constant communication with our associates and suppliers.”

Production at the factory was suspended for three days across April and May last year due to the same issue.

The shortage of semiconductor chips has affected all vehicle manufacturers, and has been blamed for limiting the industry’s recovery from the pandemic in the UK.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News