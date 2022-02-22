West Midlands struck by magnitude 2.8 earthquake – British Geological Survey

Staff at the British Geological Survey, Edinburgh look at a graph showing an earthquake

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck the West Midlands late on Monday night, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said.

According to the BGS, the quake hit the town of Walsall, near Birmingham, at a depth of seven kilometres (4.35 miles) at 10.59pm.

The service said the effects of the quake were felt in a 20km radius from its epicentre, with tremors being detected by residents in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Dudley.

BGS SEISMIC INFORMATION: WALSALL, WEST MIDLANDS 22:59 UTC 2.8 ML DATE: 21 February 2022ORIGIN TIME: 22:59 29.7s UTCLAT/LON: 52.549° North / 1.972° WestGRID REF: 401.90 kmE / 294.61 kmNDEPTH: 7 kmMAGNITUDE: 2.8 MLINTENSITY: 3 EMSLOCALITY: Walsall, West Midlands pic.twitter.com/IRoxIcJFNX — British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) February 22, 2022

Affected residents told the BGS the quake shook their homes, while one person said it “was like a wardrobe had fallen over or an explosion blast against the window”.