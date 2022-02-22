Police partygate questionnaire ‘with around 12 questions’ leaked

Downing Street partygate

A copy of the police questionnaire sent to Downing Street staff following partygate allegations has been leaked.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating 12 events, including as many as six which the Prime Minister is reported to have attended.

The investigations follow allegations of frequent and excessive drinking by Downing Street staff, to the extent where a wine fridge was purchased and staff were dispatched to local supermarkets to fill a suitcase with wine.

Boris Johnson has completed the questionnaire in relation to alleged parties, and in a major television interview on Sunday he repeatedly refused to say whether he would quit if he broke the law.

According to ITV News, the questionnaire asks Downing Street staff to provide a “lawful exception” or “reasonable excuse” for parties which took place during lockdown.

The document states that those sent the questionnaire are being provided with the “opportunity to cooperate with police in the form of a written statement under caution”.

It says there are three ways to respond to the questionnaire: Remain silent and answer no questions, provide an answer to the written questions in the attached document or provide a prepared statement in your own words.

ITV News said it asks around a dozen questions, including whether the person participated in a gathering on a specific date, what was the purpose of that participation, and whether or not the person interacted with anyone else at the gathering.

The questionnaire asks for timings of the person’s attendance and how many others were present.