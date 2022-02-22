Covid-19 weekly deaths in England and Wales fall for third week in a row

A volunteer from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign group paints a heart on the Covid memorial wall in Westminster, central London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales has fallen for the third week in a row.

A total of 1,066 deaths registered in the week ending February 11 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down 14% on the previous seven days and is also the lowest number since 922 deaths were registered in the week to January 7.

The figures suggest Covid-19 deaths are now on a downwards trend, following the rise in December and early January that was driven by the Omicron variant of the virus.

(PA Graphics)

Numbers are still well below the level seen at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic a year ago, however.

Some 8,433 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered in England and Wales in the week to January 29 2021.

This was nearly six times the 1,484 registered in the peak week of the current wave (the seven days to January 21 2022).

The relatively low number of deaths seen during the current wave reflects the success of the vaccination programme, in particular the rollout of booster doses at the end of last year.

Vaccine effectiveness against mortality with the Omicron variant for people aged 50 and over is estimated to be 95% at two or more weeks after a booster jab, compared with around 60% at 25-plus weeks after a second dose, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Overall, a total of 184,592 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

The highest number on a single day was 1,486 on January 19 2021.

During the first wave of the virus, the daily toll peaked at 1,461 on April 8 2020.