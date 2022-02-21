Loose Women panellists pay tearful tribute to Jamal Edwards and his mother

Jamal Edwards

The panellists of Loose Women have paid tribute to SBTV founder Jamal Edwards and condolences to his mother, fellow panellist Brenda, following his sudden death aged 31.

The music entrepreneur gained fame after setting up the new music platform in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

His death was announced online on Sunday and later confirmed by his management.

During Monday’s instalment of Loose Women, the panel spoke of Brenda’s sadness at the way the death of her son was made public on social media.

We begin today's show by paying tribute to Jamal Edwards MBE. ? pic.twitter.com/AeKAnglB3P — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 21, 2022

Host Charlene White told viewers Brenda, a singer and presenter, felt the announcement had been “taken away from her” by people posting about the news online.

The panel became tearful as they watched clips of Edwards and shared memories of the times he appeared on the programme.

White said: “Any of you who regularly watch the show will know the love Brenda had for both Jamal and her daughter Tanisha was massive. Her heart was full of so much love for those children.

“So you know just how shocked Brenda is and just how hard it’s hit all of us who knew him and of course all of us who love Brenda.”

White said she and fellow panellist Judi Love had spent much of the night with their friend on Sunday after hearing the news.

Love added: “I don’t want to have to do this but we have to.

“It’s heartbreaking and all we can do is try and do the best we can to support Brenda and honour her amazing son in such a difficult time.

“We just wanted to be there for her yesterday.”

White also addressed the manner in which Edwards’ death had been announced, sharing a message from his mother with viewers.

She said: “Brenda gave a statement this morning which I will read some of, and the reason why I am going to read some of this is because the opportunity to share Brenda’s loss and the family’s loss – that was taken away from Brenda because of various people on social media who decided to tell Brenda’s story, and to tell Jamal’s story without consulting Brenda, which was not fair in any shape or form.”

Describing Edwards as a “powerhouse” who changed the UK music scene, White added: “But what people have to understand is there is work life and there is family life and there is home life – and it should have been Brenda who was able to choose when she wanted the world to know about her loss and that was taken away from her.”

After the devastating death of Jamal, our thoughts are with Brenda today. She’s sent us this message: pic.twitter.com/EZWH3b5tcX — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 21, 2022

Her statement said Edwards had died on Sunday morning following a “sudden illness” and that family and friends are “completely devastated”.

She added: “He was the centre of our world.”

The Loose Women panel ended the show by airing a clip of Brenda appearing on the show previously, singing the 1977 track The Greatest Love of All.

Edwards was a teenager when he launched the youth broadcasting and production film channel SBTV to upload clips he had recorded of his friends performing on the estate where he lived in Acton, west London.

By 2014, he had amassed an estimated fortune of around £8 million and worked with the likes of Jessie J, Emeli Sande and Sheeran.

He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 he was awarded an MBE for his services to music.