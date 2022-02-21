Idris Elba and Gabrielle join tributes to ‘incredible young man’ Jamal Edwards

New Year Honours

Idris Elba, singer Gabrielle and JLS star Oritse Williams have become the latest figures from the world of entertainment to pay tribute to SBTV founder Jamal Edwards following his death at the age of 31.

The entrepreneur helped launch the careers of acts including Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J through his influential online platform, which he founded in 2006 as a YouTube channel.

Hollywood sta Elba posted a black square on Instagram and wrote: “We lost one @jamaledwards You will be missed little brother.”

Gabrielle said it was “so heartbreaking to hear of Jamal Edwards passing, he was such an incredible young man, who was loved and will be missed by so many.

“Meeting him and doing my A64 was an honour, he was just so lovely. My heart goes out to his amazing Mum, his family and all who knew him.”

JLS singer Williams shared a photo of them together at a Prince’s Trust event, adding: “Both were cracking up saying I looked like Guile from Street Fighter.

“So many memories. You will be dearly missed my brotha. Rest easy.”

Rapper Professor Green, real name Stephen Manderson, praised Edwards for his kindness.

He said on Instagram: “I don’t know how you always had the positive energy you did, how you were always everywhere doing more and more to help others wherever possible.

“Neutral with no agenda, so, so kind and genuine, not one of the many ‘professionally nice’ people who switch it on and off, you shon bro.

“Thank you for everything, and may your family feel all the love we all have for you.”

We send our condolences to the family and friends of Jamal Edwards. Jamal was always so generous in sharing his advice and insights with the next generation of talent at BAFTA, and supported many of our learning initiatives across film, games and TV. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/WVmcLlQV06 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 21, 2022

The official Bafta twitter account also shared a tribute.

It said: “We send our condolences to the family and friends of Jamal Edwards.

“Jamal was always so generous in sharing his advice and insights with the next generation of talent at Bafta, and supported many of our learning initiatives across film, games and TV.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Lisa Maffia from UK garage group So Solid Crew, who featured on SBTV, said news of his death had “stopped me in my tracks last night”.

She added: “@jamaledwards loved by so many. Gave so many their chance to become known in this music industry. My heart hurts for ya bruva. Rest well.”

10 years ago my daughter had a friend who was making moves with his you tube channel SBTV.She brought him over to interview me.I honestly looked around the room and was proud to meet a young creative with drive and vision.Jamal Edwards had all of that. I’m still in shock R.I.P. — Trevor Nelson (@DJTrevorNelson) February 21, 2022

DJ and presenter Trevor Nelson recalled how he had been introduced to Edwards through his daughter.

He said on Twitter: “10 years ago my daughter had a friend who was making moves with his you tube channel SBTV.

“She brought him over to interview me.

“I honestly looked around the room and was proud to meet a young creative with drive and vision.

“Jamal Edwards had all of that. I’m still in shock R.I.P.”

A changemaker. Someone who saw the need and created a path, @jamaledwards improved many lives.. A terrible loss.#RIPJamal — Tom Gray #BrokenRecord (@MrTomGray) February 21, 2022

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said she felt “very sad today” and was sending “all my love to @jamaledwards family”.

The chairman of The Ivors Academy for composers and songwriters, Tom Gray, tweeted: “A changemaker. Someone who saw the need and created a path, @jamaledwards improved many lives.. A terrible loss.”

Edwards was the son of singer and Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards and her co-hosts on the ITV show were also among those paying tribute.

@jamaledwards As much as everyone is proud of you and the legacy you’ve left behind, the pain is unreal. Rest Well King ?? @brenda_edwards SisterQueen, my friend I just can’t ????? I love you so much I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry ? ?? #Blackexcellence #jamaledwards #Pioneer pic.twitter.com/KXpqrkUpMx — Judi Love (@1Judilove) February 21, 2022

Judi Love described him as a “pioneer” and wrote: “As much as everyone is proud of you and the legacy you’ve left behind, the pain is unreal. Rest Well King.

“@brenda_edwards SisterQueen, my friend I just can’t. I love you so much I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.”

How brutal and cruel life can be . Rest in peace @jamaledwards .All of our hearts are aching for your mum @brenda_edwards your family and your many friends , and of course the unquantifiable others you helped . It’s clear you will leave a gaping hole in the lives of many . — nadia sawalha (@nadiasawalha) February 21, 2022

Nadia Sawalha added: “How brutal and cruel life can be. Rest in peace @jamaledwards.

“All of our hearts are aching for your mum @brenda_edwards your family and your many friends, and of course the unquantifiable others you helped.

“It’s clear you will leave a gaping hole in the lives of many.”