Woman, 71, dies in police pursuit collision

A 71-year-old woman pedestrian has died after she was struck by a car in a police pursuit.

An officer on patrol attempted to stop a BMW in Stockport Road, Manchester, with emergency equipment after the vehicle was previously sighted driving at speed on the M60 at about 12.20am on Sunday.

The BMW motorist carried on towards the junction of Kingsway and Wilmslow Road where it collided with the victim and a 64-year-old man, who was also walking along the pavement.

A full investigation has been launched and we are hopeful that there may be some witnesses who have dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to hospital where he is in a serious condition.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Greater Manchester Police said it had referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct “in line with normal policy”.

Sgt Phil Shaw said: “Tragically, a woman has lost her life as a result of this incident and our thoughts are very much with her family at this time.

“A full investigation has been launched and we are hopeful that there may be some witnesses who have dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation”.