Orange weather warnings for six counties

Waves crashing against the shore at Doolin in County Clare on the west coast of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Met Eireann has issued status orange wind warnings as Storm Franklin is set to batter the west coast of Ireland.

The wind warning for Co Clare started at noon and is to last until midnight, bringing “gale force westerly winds with severe and damaging gusts”, according to the forecaster.

It has warned that Storm Franklin will cause strong to gale force westerly winds on Sunday evening, with severe and damaging gusts in the west and northwest.

“These winds combined with very high seas will lead to wave overtopping on Atlantic coasts, which may cause coastal flooding,” Met Eireann added.

People watch high waves in Doolin in County Clare on the west coast of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

“There will be scattered heavy showers for the rest of the day, some wintry, with isolated thunderstorms possible too.”

A status orange wind warning remains in place in Galway and Mayo from 3pm on Sunday until 3am on Monday.

The same alert was issued for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, from 11pm on Sunday until 7am on Monday.

A status-yellow wind warning remains in place for the rest of Ireland and is set to expire at 9am on Monday.

People brave high winds in Doolin in County Clare on the west coast of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

A status-yellow gale warning for all coastal waters and the Irish Sea is to end at midnight on Sunday, the forecaster said.

A yellow rainfall warning for Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo is to expire at 6pm on Sunday.

Gusts of up to 124kmh was recorded at Mace Head in Co Galway and wind speeds of up to 117kmh in Finner, Co Donegal 117kmh.

Wind speeds are set to increase overnight.

On Monday, it is expected to be very windy with strong to gale force northwesterly winds but winds will ease and become westerly through the day, Met Eireann said.

“There will be a good deal of dry and bright weather in the morning and afternoon, as scattered showers in the north and east gradually die out,” it added.

“However, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move into western areas during the evening.