Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Justin Welby says faith acted as a ‘safety net’ during times of depression

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Archbishop of Canterbury said it was ‘very odd’ to feel the love of God and a ‘real, vicious sense of dislike of oneself’ simultaneously.

Justin Welby
Justin Welby

The Archbishop of Canterbury says his faith acted as a “safety net” at times in his life when he struggled with depression.

Justin Welby said that it was “very odd” to feel the love of God and a “real, vicious sense of dislike of oneself” simultaneously.

He opened up about his personal experiences in the first episode of The Archbishop Interviews, a new programme on BBC Radio 4 and BBC sounds.

Archbishop of Canterbury Christmas Day Sermon
Justin Welby said that it was ‘very odd’ to feel the love of God and a ‘real, vicious sense of dislike of oneself’ simultaneously (Steve Parsons/PA)

In the episode, Mr Welby spoke with author Elif Shafak and explored the topics of faith, doubt and depression.

“My own experience of depression – one of the symptoms of it is self-hatred, self-contempt, real, vicious sense of dislike of oneself,” he said.

“And that seems very odd when it combines with also a deep sense that I’m loved by god. And in my life that expressed itself almost as a safety net.

“I would say in my prayers – I may be this terrible person, this failure as an Archbishop, whatever it is, but I know you know me better than I know myself and you still love me.

“And by that I am held.”

Mr Welby said a book written by his daughter, Katherine Welby-Roberts, had encouraged him to speak to others and get help.

“For me one of the most important things was a book written by our eldest daughter about her own depression,” he said.

Asian Women of Achievement Awards
In the first episode of The Archbishop Interviews Mr Welby spoke with author Elif Shafak (pictured) and explored the topics of faith, doubt and depression (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“She had a breakdown and very severe depression and still suffers from illness, and she’s married now with two children.

“She wrote a beautiful book called I Thought There Would Be Cake. In other words, when she was grown up, there’d be cake. And how different it was.

And in that there was a chapter about the need to be open to speak to others. And so I did.

“I went to get some help and that has made a huge difference.”

The first episode of The Archbishop Interviews airs on Sunday at 1.30pm on Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News