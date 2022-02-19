Johnson: Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean destruction of democratic state

The Prime Minister has told world leaders that an invasion of Ukraine by Russia would bring about the “destruction of a democratic state”, as he called for unity among the West in reacting to any attack.
Boris Johnson said intelligence shows a conflict between Moscow and Kyiv looks “increasingly likely”, as he vowed to block money linked to the Kremlin from being laundered through the City of London.
He told the Munich Security Conference: “If Ukraine is invaded, and if Ukraine is overwhelmed, we will witness the destruction of a democratic state – a country that has been free for a generation with a proud history of elections.”
The international shock of a Russian attack would “echo around the world”, he said, as the UK urged Moscow to engage with talks to prevent a conflict.
Mr Johnson, who visited Kyiv a fortnight ago, warned an incursion by the reported 150,000 Russian troops amassed on the border would spark a “generation of bloodshed and misery”, with Ukrainians likely to fight for the return of their freedom.
“As I speak to you today, we do not fully know what (Russian) President Putin intends, but the omens are grim and that is why we must stand strong together,” he told the summit.
“I believe that Russia would have absolutely nothing to gain from this catastrophic venture, and everything to lose.
“And while there is still time, I urge the Kremlin to de-escalate, to disengage its forces from the frontier and to renew our dialogue.”
The sounding of the alarm in Germany comes after US President Joe Biden said Washington has reason to believe Russian forces “intend to attack” Ukraine in the coming days, including targeting the capital Kyiv – a city with a population of 2.8 million people.
Mr Biden told a White House press briefing on Friday he is “convinced” Mr Putin has “made the decision” to move his military across the border, having spent weeks saying he thought the Russian leader was undecided.