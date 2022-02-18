Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Storm Eunice’s 122mph gust: How it compares with other UK wind speeds

UK NewsPublished:

Wind speeds of 122mph at the Needles on the Isle of Wight are provisionally the highest gust ever recorded in England, the Met Office said.

A man walks in high winds along the seafront in Newquay on the Cornish coast as Storm Eunice makes landfall
A man walks in high winds along the seafront in Newquay on the Cornish coast as Storm Eunice makes landfall

Storm Eunice has seen wind speeds reach 122mph at the Needles on the Isle of Wight, provisionally the highest gust ever recorded in England, according to the Met Office.

Here is how this gust compares with other wind speeds recorded by the Met Office in the UK:

– 98mph: The strongest gust recorded during Storm Arwen on the night of November 26-27 2021, at Brizlee Wood, Northumberland. Before Storm Eunice, Arwen was the most recent example of a red weather warning being issued in the UK.

– 105mph: The strongest gust during Storm Gertrude on January 29 2016, at Lerwick in the Shetland Islands. This storm saw a red weather warning issued for the whole of the Shetlands.

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, during Storm Eunice
Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Bridgend, Wales, during Storm Eunice (Jacob King/PA)

– 115mph: The peak wind speed reached during the “Great Storm” of the night of October 15-16 1987, at Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex. Gusts also reached 99mph at Gatwick Airport and 94mph in central London.

– 118mph: The strongest gust recorded at a low-level location in England, at Gwennap Head in Cornwall on December 15 1979.

– 122mph: The strongest gust during Storm Eunice on February 18 2022, at the Needles on the Isle of Wight – provisionally the highest gust ever recorded in England.

– 142mph: The strongest gust recorded at any low-level location in the UK, at Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire, on February 13 1989.

– 173mph: This was the strongest gust ever recorded in the UK, at Cairngorm summit in the Highlands of Scotland on March 20 1986.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News