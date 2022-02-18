Notification Settings

How did Storm Eunice get its name?

UK News

The storm names list runs from early September until late August the next year.

Stormy weathwer

Eunice is the sixth named storm of the season.

The latest storm, officially named by the Met Office on February 14, followed Storm Dudley in quick succession.

The season began with Storm Arwen, which was named on November 25.

A-Z of storm names 202122
(PA Graphics)

The new storms list – first launched in 2015 – for each year generally runs from early September until late August the following year, coinciding with the beginning of autumn.

Members of the public can suggest names by emailing nameourstorms@metoffice.gov.uk.

Storms are named when they have the potential to cause an amber or red warning.

A list of possible names are compiled by Irish forecaster Met Eireann, the UK’s Met Office and the Dutch national weather forecasting service KNMI.

Naming storms is seen as a way of improving the communication of upcoming severe weather through the media and government agencies, the Met Office said.

The forecaster added: “In this way the public will be better placed to keep themselves, their property and businesses safe.”

The next storm is due to be named Franklin, followed by Gladys.

