Met Office issues red weather warning for Storm Eunice

Winter weather Feb 16th 2022

The Met Office has issued the highest level of alert for Storm Eunice, stating that there could be a “danger to life” as a result of extremely strong winds.

The red weather warning, meaning a high impact is very likely, covers the coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset as well as the south coast of Wales and will come into effect from 7am until 12pm on Friday.

It warns of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.”

Other threats include roads, bridges and railway lines being closed with delays and cancellations to public transport, ferry services and flights, and large waves plus “beach material” being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, which could result in flooding for some coastal properties.

⚠️⚠️? Rare Red Weather Warning Issued ?⚠️⚠️#StormEunice will bring extremely strong winds across parts of Southwest England and south Wales Friday 0700 – 1200 Latest info ? https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Advice ? https://t.co/JFRa8CtfWY Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/m46eseAXoV — Met Office (@metoffice) February 17, 2022

Uprooted trees are likely while people could also have power cuts which could affect their mobile phone coverage, the Met Office said.

Red warnings are issued rarely: the last one was in November 2021 ahead of the arrival of Storm Arwen, which saw very strong winds batter areas on the east coast of Scotland and north-east coast of England.

Several red warnings were issued in late February and early March 2018 during the so-called “Beast from the East”, the storm that brought widespread heavy snow and freezing temperatures to many parts of the UK.

Storm Eunice is predicted to bring in winds around 90mph in coastal areas while inland areas could still see gusts up to 80mph.

The Met Office has warned large waves and “beach material” could be thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes as a result of Storm Eunice (Danny Lawson/PA)

Amber warnings, the second highest alert level, for wind are in place across the whole of England while yellow weather warnings, the next level down, for wind and snow are in force for a large part of Scotland and the whole of Northern Ireland.

The Cobra emergency committee will meet on Thursday “to discuss the response to Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice”, the Government said.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Ellis will lead the meeting.

Ministers have been urged to ensure the Cobra meeting results in an emergency support plan to deal with power cuts.

Liberal Democrat communities spokesman, Tim Farron, said: “Whenever a storm hits, the Government is disgracefully unprepared to support the thousands of people affected, they never learn from their mistakes.

“This time, as people up and down the country are barraged by stormy weather, the Government must be on hand to provide support.