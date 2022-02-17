Ireland braced for ‘damaging’ winds and floods as Storm Eunice blows in

#StormEunice will bring challenging and disruptive conditions on Friday due to very strong winds, heavy rain and snow.

⚠️Weather Warnings for #rain, #wind and #snow are in place.

⚠️Keep an eye on the latest warnings and updates over the coming days

