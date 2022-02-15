Two taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion at house

?INCIDENT?

We can confirm we have responded to reports of a gas explosion on Whickham Street in #Roker.

We have four appliances at the scene along with our Aerial Ladder Platform vehicle.

If you live in the area please listen to the advice of our crews and @northumbriapol. pic.twitter.com/FiW6Zq8g9e

— Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (@Tyne_Wear_FRS) February 15, 2022