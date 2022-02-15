Jimmy Carr’s management reassures venue over jokes controversy, council says

Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Carr’s management team has told councillors that none of the controversial material from his Netflix special will be used when he performs in Cambridge this week, the city council said.

Anna Smith, leader of Cambridge City Council, said she shared the “outrage” regarding the comedian’s comments from his one-hour special His Dark Material and added “genocide is not a subject for mockery”.

In a statement, the council said Carr will perform at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on February 16 and March 30, dates which were “contractually agreed” before he prompted criticism.

It added that Carr’s management team had “assured the city council that none of the content from the Netflix showing of His Dark Material will be used in the Corn Exchange show when he appears there this week”.

Ms Smith said: “I share the outrage felt by so many in Cambridge and beyond, regarding these unacceptable remarks.

“Genocide is not a subject for mockery.

“As a council, we are committed to working with and supporting marginalised communities, including our gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities.

“That is affirmed in our city’s equality pledge, which states our belief in the dignity of all people and their right to respect and equality of opportunity.”

The venue will be illuminated during Carr’s performance as a mark of solidarity with the gypsy, Roma and traveller communities and in remembrance of victims, the council have said.

They will also be distributing leaflets about historic and current racism.

Carr, known for his stand-up routines and hosting roles on shows like 8 Out Of 10 Cats, sparked a social media backlash after a clip from Netflix special His Dark Material was widely shared.

In the clip, the 49-year-old joked about the horror of the Holocaust and “six million Jewish lives being lost” before making a remark about the deaths of thousands of gypsies at the hands of the Nazis as part of the punchline.

Following the remarks, anti-hate groups condemned the comic, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid described the joke as “horrid”.

Carr’s upcoming performances in Cambridge were rescheduled after the original dates were cancelled due to the pandemic.