Full statement on the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre’s settlement

The Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre have reached an our of court settlement, court documents show (Tim Goode/PA)

Here is the full text of the statement regarding the out of court settlement reached between the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre.

The statement was included in a letter submitted to US judge Lewis A Kaplan, who has been overseeing the civil sex claim brought by Ms Giuffre.

“Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court

settlement.

“The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed). Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years.

“Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.