We have no faith in London mayor, says Metropolitan Police Federation

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to media at New Scotland Yard

The Metropolitan Police Federation has declared it has “no faith” in London Mayor Sadiq Khan after the “very public ousting” of Dame Cressida Dick as commissioner.

The body representing more than 31,000 rank-and-file police officers claimed comments made by Mr Khan have “undermined the professional, dedicated and incredibly difficult work of tens of thousands of hard-working and brave police officers from across the capital”.

It comes after Dame Cressida dramatically quit from the role on Thursday night when Mr Khan made clear he had no confidence in her plans to reform the service.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he no longer had confidence in Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick (Victoria Jones/PA)

Accusing politicians of using “policing and the career of the country’s most senior police leader to deflect from their own failings”, Ken Marsh, chairman of the body, said: “This is not a move we take lightly.

“We have let the mayor’s office know in no uncertain terms how our brave and diligent colleagues deserve better.

“The atmosphere amongst Metropolitan Police officers is horrendous – it’s rock bottom.

“Officers in London feel saddened and angry that the commissioner Cressida Dick has been pushed out in the way she has.

“She was reforming. She was changing. The culture is changing.